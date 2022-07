Here's something I truly don't understand:

Why do so many interpret Ozzie Guillen's remark, "I love Fidel Castro," as some sort of breath of ethnic decorum—rather than as an apologia for a vicious dictator? It's not only Cubans who despise Castro, or should despise him. Saying "I love Fidel Castro" is not the equivalent of saying "I hate the polka." It's the equivalent of saying, "I love Alexander Lukashenko" or "I love Augusto Pinochet."