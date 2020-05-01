These Prana Pants Are Tailor Made For Lounging Around the House All Day During the Lockdown
A friend of mine used to lounge around the house all day wearing a Japanese kimono. He wasn’t Japanese, but he liked to be comfortable. I’m the same way now, thanks to the Prana Vaha pants. Made from a thin hemp and polyester material, they are baggy and light and feel as though you are wearing pajama bottoms and ready for some yoga.
Let’s be clear: I don’t do yoga, although I’m pretty adept at wielding a remote and watching Netflix shows. I wore the Prana Vaha pants all day and into the late night hours. I jumped around while playing NBA 2K and rode a scooter in my driveway. I made tea in the kitchen and did some knee stretches to make my wife laugh. You feel a bit like you could start a meditation session with your family or show them a kickboxing move.
Just a quick word about sustainability: I like products that are made from natural elements, as long as they are in abundant supply. Hemp is an eco-friendly plant (part of the species cannabis sativa, if you must know). Another thing I liked is that the material doesn’t feel like it will wear out even after a few years. Sustainability in that sense means I won’t be adding these to the landfill anytime soon, especially if I wear them indoors and don’t try to kickbox a lamp and rip something wide open.
There’s a handy pocket in the back, which kept my wallet from sliding around too much. A drawstring holds the pants in place and it’s fun to skip the usual zipper, button, and belt. I could see someone wearing these to Starbucks if that was an option right now. Prana lists one of the specs as “a full range of motion,” and I get what they mean. The wide legs give you more mobility without feeling like you are squeezed into a log made of hemp. There’s one simple label on the back, but overall the Vaha is understated, just like me.
As usual, the proof is on Amazon. I’ve already decided to buy another pair and ship myself the slate blue version. (There are six colors total.) I’m skipping the kimono, though.
Prana Vaha Pants
