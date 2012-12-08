Prank DJs in ‘Fragile’ State

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Sydney Morning Herald
The two Sydney radio hosts behind the prank call linked to a British nurse’s suicide are currently undergoing psychological counseling to deal with the tragic events. Mel Greig and Michael Christian are said to be in “fragile” condition and will speak to the media once they recover, according to a spokeswoman. The two DJs, who voluntarily suspended themselves, have been barraged with abusive and threatening messages. The nurse who connected through their prank call seeking Kate Middleton’s condition was found dead near the hospital the day after the stunt.