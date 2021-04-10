Prankster Posing as White House Reporter Duped Press Corps Into Relaying Questions to Press Sec
ROBLOX REPORTER?
A mystery person has been posing as a reporter and slipping questions into White House press briefings in recent weeks, Politico reports. Some of the questions from “Kacey Montagu,” who was billed as the chief political correspondent for what turned out to be a fictional news agency, White House News, made it all the way to Press Secretary Jen Psaki after being relayed by other reporters, Politico reports. “Kacey Montagu” said he or she was unable to attend the briefings and therefore requested that other reporters ask the questions for them, as has become the custom during the pandemic. Those who have corresponded with Montagu believe the stunt may have begun as a bit on the gaming platform Roblox, where users ironically refer to themselves “Legos.” When asked by Politico why they went to the trouble, Montagu wrote back, “I love journalism, and I think the Press Corps is doing a pretty bad job at the moment, so I decided I would ensure some transparency and ask some questions me and some friends wanted the answer to.” One of Montagu’s Twitter accounts, @WHSchedule, was suspended late Thursday for impersonation.