Predictably Vengeful Trump Endorses Perdue for Georgia Guv

Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed ex-Sen. David Perdue in the Georgia gubernatorial race and ranted about incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who refused to overturn the 2020 election results. Perdue—who lost his Senate seat in a runoff last year, allowing Democrats take control—announced his intention to take on Kemp only hours before. In a statement, Trump called Kemp a “weak governor,” adding, “Most importantly, he can’t win because the MAGA base—which is enormous—will never vote for him.” Whoever wins the GOP primary will likely face Democrat Stacey Abrams.