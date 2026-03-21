Project Hail Mary soared to the top of the box office this weekend, debuting at the number one spot after opening nationwide on Friday. The Ryan Gosling–led sci-fi film raked in $33.1 million on opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. With a reported $248 million price tag, the Amazon MGM Studios release is expected to haul in around $77 million for the weekend, Deadline reports. Gosling swaps his usual leading-man charm for a more isolated role, playing a middle school science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory of how he got there. As his memories slowly return, he realizes he’s humanity’s last hope—tasked with figuring out how to stop a mysterious threat that’s wiping out the sun and, with it, life on Earth. The film easily outpaced its box office competitors. Animated sci-fi comedy Hoppers brought in $5.4 million in its third week, while horror sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come rounded out the top three with $3.8 million.
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- 1New Space Flick Blasts Past Competition in Box Office DebutGOING GALACTICThe film starring Ryan Gosling was produced for $248 million.
- 2Prediction Market Bar Suffers Incredibly Predictable MishapNEVER TELL ME THE ODDSA mysterious power outage spoiled the opeing of Polymarket’s The Situation Room bar pop-up.
Shop with ScoutedThe Sleep Gummies Winning Over People Who Swore by AmbienREST EASYAvailable in THC-containing and THC-free versions, Tribetokes’ sleep gummies may be a solid alternative to prescription drugs and melatonin supplements.
- 3Hawaii Ravaged by Flooding as Thousands Told to ‘Leave Now'UNDER WATERSome areas have seen 25 inches of rainfall in a 24-hour period, with more expected in the next few days.
- 4‘Bachelorette’ Men Eye Lawsuit After Scrapped SeasonACTUS ROSESThe potential lawsuit after the abrupt ‘Bachelorette’ cancellation 3 days before the premiere.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 5Nation Tops World’s Happiest Country for Ninth Year in a RowNINEPEATThe U.S. secured its spot as the 23rd-happiest country.
- 6Legendary BBC Journalist Dies at 75‘BROADCASTING ICON’Murray hosted the BBC radio show ‘Women’s Hour’ for more than three decades.
- 7AC/DC Icon Hospitalized at 69 During World TourGET WELL SOONThe iconic guitarist is said to be in “good spirits.”
- 8California Surfer Left With Severe Injuries in Shark Attack DANGER ZONEThe surfer sustained injuries to both of his legs after his encounter with the shark.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Nasal Spray Targets Fine LinesPEPTIDE POWERDrift’s copper peptide nasal spray may help support healthy skin and hair—no needles required.
- 9Horror Movie Legend Dies Suddenly at 54UNEXPECTEDJamie Blanks took the lead on the iconic film at the age of 26.
- 10Key Detail Revealed in Death of American College Student in TRAGIC LOSSThe University of Alabama junior was last seen at a club near the shore where his body was found.
Prediction Market PR Stunt Suffers Incredibly Predictable Mishap
Polymarket, the prediction market that lets gamblers bet on everything from wildfires to missile strikes, somehow could not foresee the power outage that ruined the opening of its new pop-up bar in Washington, D.C. The bar, dubbed The Situation Room, opened on Friday evening. The bar was supposed to feature 80 screens, a six-foot globe, and interactive touch tables showing current predictions from around the world. Unfortunately, every screen was down, so attendees couldn’t see any of what the bar had to offer. The pop-up was reportedly packed with journalists, traders, insiders, and simply “curious” people. When reached by NBC News for more information on the outage, Polymarket shared no details and instead directed reporters to its X post, showing that TVs were now online. The post read: “There may or may not have been a situation in the Situation Room last night. Reports remain unconfirmed. However, the situation monitors are now on… & ready to be monitored.“ It was accompanied by a video of The Situation Room’s now-functioning screens. The pop-up will be open March 21 and 22. The Daily Beast reached out to Polymarket for comment.
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There’s no better time to get your nighttime routine back on track than March (aka Sleep Awareness Month)—especially if a good night’s sleep has been feeling more like a distant dream. If you’re looking for a non-prescription, zero-proof sleep aid to help you fall (and, perhaps more importantly, stay asleep), cannabis-based supplements may be worth considering. TribeTokes’ CBN and CBD Sleep Gummies are formulated to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep. They’re a smart alternative if melatonin has left you dealing with next-day grogginess or overly vivid dreams—both of which are common side effects.
Each fruit-flavored gummy contains 20mg of CBN (cannabinol), a mildly psychoactive cannabinoid that may help improve sleep duration, along with 10mg of CBD to enhance its calming, sleep-supporting effects. The formula also includes vitamin B6 and L-tryptophan (an essential amino acid), which help support the body’s natural melatonin production. And if you’re looking for a gentle buzz alongside those sleep benefits, the brand also offers THC-powered options.
TribeTokes’ hemp-derived sleep gummies have earned rave reviews from customers. “[They] help me sleep when nothing else worked—not even Ambien,” writes one five-star reviewer. “These gummies are the best for sleep,” adds another. “They taste great and make me sleepy within 10 minutes. I slept five hours, woke up to feed the cat, then went back to bed for another four.”
If you’ve been searching for a gentle, over-the-counter sleep aid and nothing else has worked, consider this your sign to give TribeTokes’ THC and THC-free sleep gummies a try.
Hawaii is being slammed by what officials are calling the worst flooding in over two decades—prompting urgent evacuation orders and a stark warning to residents: “LEAVE NOW.” Gov. Josh Green said the crisis has been fueled by already saturated ground from last week’s snowfall, with relentless rainfall pushing conditions to a breaking point. Areas like Luluku have seen 25 inches of rain within 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service, predicting more precipitation in the forecast. The flooding has already caused widespread damage, with waters lifting cars and threatening homes across the island, according to the AP. Officials ordered evacuations for roughly 5,500 residents on Oʻahu’s North Shore, while at least 10 people were hospitalized for hypothermia. No deaths have been reported. Green warned the financial toll could be staggering, estimating around $1 billion in damage to infrastructure, including airports, schools, roads, and hospitals. The governor said he is in contact with the White House as federal assistance is expected to support ongoing response and recovery efforts.
Bachelor Nation is reeling after a last-minute shakeup that’s now escalating into legal drama. ABC abruptly scrapped its upcoming season of The Bachelorette on Thursday—just days before its scheduled Sunday premiere—after controversy erupted around leading lady Taylor Frankie Paul. Now, according to TMZ, at least five contestants are considering legal action against ABC and Warner Bros. Discovery. Sources told the outlet the men believe they were placed in an unsafe environment due to Paul’s well-documented history of domestic violence, which had already played out publicly during the first season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The network pulled the plug after a video resurfaced showing a domestic dispute between Paul and her former partner, Dakota Mortensen, prompting a swift reversal after weeks of promotion. The fallout could have ripple effects across the franchise. Traditionally, the next Bachelor is selected from contestants on the most recent Bachelorette season—leaving producers without a clear pipeline for the next lead.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Finland has once again topped the World Happiness Report—marking its ninth straight year at number one—according to the latest rankings compiled by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford. The Nordic nation continues to dominate the list, with fellow heavy hitters Iceland and Denmark trailing close behind in second and third place. The top five saw a notable shake-up further down the rankings. Costa Rica landed in fourth—its highest placement ever and a milestone for Latin America—while Sweden rounded out the list. The report draws on data from the Gallup World Poll, analyzing responses from 147 countries over a three-year period. Participants rate their lives on a scale from 0 to 10, with researchers factoring in metrics like GDP per capita, life expectancy, social support, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption. Finland posted an average score of 7.764, cementing its grip on the top spot. John F. Helliwell, a founding editor of the report, credited the country’s strong sense of social trust and cooperation, telling CNN that “successful societies cooperate in the face of adversity.”
Jenni Murray, the English journalist who hosted BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour for 33 years, died on March 12, age 75. Murray, who led the show from 1987 until 2020, was described as “a broadcasting icon,” by the outgoing BBC Director General Tim Davie. BBC Radio 4 controller Mohit Bakaya added that Murray “helped shape the national conversation with intelligence, rigor and a remarkable ability to connect with audiences.” Murray, who was made a Dame in 2011, interviewed the likes of Margaret Thatcher, Hillary Clinton, and Toni Morrison while at the BBC. Murray’s talent agency, Knight Ayton, told the BBC in a statement, “We started representing Jenni in 2020 as she was leaving Woman’s Hour after a long career at Radio 4. True to her spirit of fun, she surprised many by taking part in ITV’s The Real Full Monty to great acclaim the same year. The announcement of her participation made front-page news. Her reason for taking part was simple. To encourage more women to check for breast cancer.” Murray had announced a breast cancer diagnosis in 2006. No cause of death was given.
AC/DC guitarist Stevie Young was hospitalized in Argentina ahead of the band’s Buenos Aires show next week. The band posted a message on their website which claimed that Young was admitted to a local hospital “out of an abundance of caution.” The statement said the 69-year-old “is undergoing a full battery of tests” but “is doing well and is in good spirits.“ The band is scheduled to perform in Buenos Aires on March 23, 27, and 31 on their worldwide “Power Up” tour. The iconic rock band has remained very popular in South America. AC/DC most recently played in Chile, and will head to Mexico after their stint in Argentina. Young, 69, is still expected to perform next week. “He is looking forward to getting on stage on Monday,” the statement concluded. The band has seen several members come and go throughout the years for various health reasons. Young replaced his uncle Malcolm Young, one of the band’s co-founders, in 2014, three years before he died with dementia. Stevie Young was later seen walking out of the hospital, according to Reuters, citing a witness.
A Northern California surf session took a brutal turn. Jason Eastman, 39, suffered injuries to both legs after a shark attack off Big River Beach in Mendocino Headlands State Park on Friday evening, according to ABC. The surfer told the outlet that once he spotted the shark, he tried to swat the shark’s nose to free himself, thinking of his wife and kids throughout the ordeal. Eastman was pulled from the water by three off-duty lifeguards, who rushed to assist before first responders arrived. He was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital in Fort Bragg for further care, according to a statement shared on Instagram by California State Parks lifeguards. Officials praised the rescuers’ quick action, noting that lifeguards are a critical part of the region’s emergency response network—even for rare but serious incidents such as shark bites. In the aftermath, state parks issued warnings and posted signage at nearby beaches, triggering a 48-hour closure in line with standard safety protocols, according to the post. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be leading the ongoing investigation and has “collected evidence” regarding the shark incident.
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Peptides are having a major moment in the wellness and longevity space right now—and for good reason. These short chains of amino acids play an important role in many biological processes in the body, and when used strategically, certain peptides may support everything from metabolic health and recovery to skin rejuvenation and healthy aging. While many peptide therapies are traditionally administered by medical providers via injection, newer delivery systems are making these buzzy compounds more accessible than ever.
One brand leading the charge is Drift, an innovative wellness company offering convenient, needle-free peptide nasal sprays that deliver targeted benefits without injections or a prescription. Its GHK-Cu 50MG Peptide Nasal Spray harnesses the potential anti-aging benefits of the copper peptide in a simple, once-daily spray that can easily fit into your existing wellness routine.
GHK-Cu is a copper peptide widely recognized for its potential anti-aging and tissue-repair properties, and it’s one of the most extensively studied peptides in skincare and regenerative beauty.
According to Drift, the clinically researched compound may help support skin, hair, and recovery by promoting collagen and elastin production—two structural proteins that naturally decline as we age. With consistent use, the brand says users may notice smoother-looking skin, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stronger, healthier-looking hair.
The best part? The user-friendly delivery method. Rather than injections, Drift’s formula is administered via nasal spray, making it a far less intimidating option for those curious about incorporating peptides into their routine. The recommended dosage is just three sprays per day, making it a low-effort addition to your daily supplement stack.
If you’re interested in exploring the world of peptides without needles or complicated protocols, Drift’s nasal sprays offer a convenient, relatively affordable entry point into the rapidly growing functional wellness category. Use the code GLOW12 for 12 percent off.
Jamie Blanks, the Australian film director behind the iconic movie Urban Legend has died at 54. In a post to X, his family announced his passing, calling it “unexpected, despite some ill health in recent years.” A cause of death has not been made public. Blanks was preparing to direct another film and was still active in the film community, his family said. A native of Melbourne, he got picked to direct his career-defining movie Urban Legend at just 26 years old. The film was a major hit, earning more than $70 million at the box office. It is also well known for its cast of 1990s stars, including Joshua Jackson, Tara Reid, and Rebecca Gayheart. Jared Leto was also part of the cast, though he was relatively unknown at the time, according to the Daily Mail. Blanks then directed the 2001 horror film Valentine, whose cast included Denise Richards and Katherine Heigl. He later said of Valentine, “I have so many great memories of working with some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. Grateful that the movie has found its fan base over the years.” Beyond directing, Blanks composed music to accompany horror films. Off-screen, he was known for his generosity and enthusiasm for his work and for those he loved. “This big beautiful heart of his eventually gave way,” his family wrote on social media. He leaves behind his wife, Simone, and his son, Oliver.
Police in Spain say the American college student who was found dead off a Barcelona beach was alone when he fell into the water. James “Jimmy” Gracey was a 20-year-old junior at the University of Alabama, visiting his friends studying abroad. The group went to a nightclub before getting separated in the crowd at around 3 am Wednesday. On Thursday evening, police divers found Gracey’s body in the water across from the club. As concerns of foul play in the death rose, officers recovered surveillance footage from the area that appeared to confirm Gracey left the club alone, and fell into the sea accidentally. Officers found Gracey’s wallet floating in the sea, his mother said. Police located his phone on a man they arrested. That man claimed to have found the phone. Investigators say that the college student died by accident following a preliminary autopsy. Gracey’s family released a statement after his body was found, calling him “a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend,” adding that the family is struggling to come to terms with the loss. “We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people around the world – so many helped to share Jimmy’s story and bring his life to light so that others may know him,” Gracey’s loved ones wrote.