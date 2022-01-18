Preet Bharara: It’s ‘Odd’ Garland Hasn’t Grilled Trump & Co.

When it comes to Merrick Garland, Donald Trump, and Jan. 6, no news is not good news.

The public hasn’t heard anything indicating that Garland’s Department of Justice is zeroing in on Trump. And, according to Preet Bharara—the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and author of Justice Is…—that means it’s very unlikely that Garland has interviewed top Trumpworld figures or the ex-president himself.

Plenty of Democrats hope that Garland is secretly hard at work building a case against Trump, but Bharara told co-host Molly Jong-Fast on this episode of The New Abnormal there’s no evidence of that so far—and explained why that’s troubling.

“It’s odd to have allowed all this testimony to be collected, all these documents to be subpoenaed and compiled, and they don’t look like they’ve done any of these interviews. And maybe there’s some reason that I’m not aware of that I can’t think of,” he tells Molly. Even so, “the threshold for investigating is far lower than it should be,” he adds. “I don’t know why that hasn’t happened.”

If and when Garland does go after Trump, we’ll know—because Trumpers cannot stop themselves from blabbing. Sounds like a joke, but Bharara makes a compelling case.

Then, CNBC’s Fast Money panelist Dan Nathan joins to explain what’s happening with inflation in the U.S. and the Biden administration's potential plan to fix it. But not before co-host Andy Levy and Molly discuss Paul Gosar’s intelligence, or lack thereof, and whether Ron DeSantis is more dangerous than Trump or if his boring personality is his 2024 kryptonite.

