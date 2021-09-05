Taliban Accused of Executing Police Officer, 8 Months Pregnant, in Front of Husband and Children
Taliban gunmen shot and killed a woman on Saturday, according to three sources, who also told the BBC that the execution was performed in front of the victim’s family. Afghan media has identified the woman as Banu Negar, a policewoman who worked at a local prison. The three militants who invaded her home spoke Arabic to one another, a witness said. The trio tied members of Negar’s family up before beating and eventually murdering her. Relatives, who supplied photos of a mangled body and a blood-splattered wall, said that Negar was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.
The Taliban have denied to the BBC that the terror group is responsible for orchestrating Negar’s death, and said that their investigation into the killing is ongoing. A spokesperson for the group claimed that the murder was due to “personal enmity or something else.” The Taliban, since seizing Afghanistan’s capital on August 15, have publicly said that they will not punish the previous administration’s workers, and that women’s rights will be respected. However, they have since ordered women to stay home from work, and violently broken up a women’s rights protest.