Pregnant HOV Mom Received Second Ticket at Exact Same Location
RIDIN’ SOLO?
A pregnant Texas woman who gained international attention after she got a $275 ticket for driving solo in a high-occupancy lane and had it subsequently dismissed after claiming her fetus was her passenger, has received another ticket at the exact location of the first incident. Brandy Bottone’s first ticket was dismissed earlier this month when she said Texas’ new abortion law meant her unborn baby should be counted as a living person. She claims she did not break the law when she drove in a high-occupancy lane, which requires at least two people in a car. The 32-year-old confirmed Sunday that she had received another ticket earlier this month but kept quiet at her attorney’s advice. “Nobody is answering whether it’s right or wrong,” she said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “They dismissed it. Why do I have to change my belief?... It doesn’t answer the question. Did I get it right or did I get it wrong?” Taking to Instagram, Bottone said she believes the second ticket will also be dismissed. “I hope this opened their eyes and changes are made,” she wrote. Bottone, who was pregnant when she got the second ticket, gave birth to a baby girl Aug. 7.