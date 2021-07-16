Pregnant Man, Gender-Neutral Royal on the List of New Emojis
COMING TO A PHONE NEAR YOU
Unicode Consortium, the organization that debates and creates new emojis, has released its draft list for the year—and it shows a big push to offer gender-neutral options for almost all emojis. The current “pregnant woman” emoji will be able to be customized as a man or a non-binary person, and the current prince and princess will have the addition of a gender-neutral “person with crown.” Most emojis already offer options to switch the gender, but the consortium is still exploring gender-neutral options for the disco-dancing man and the flamenco-dancing woman.
The draft list also includes a handshake emoji with two different skin tones, some new faces, and new icons like coral, an X-ray, an empty battery and a playground slide. Once the consortium approves draft emojis, it’s up to device manufacturers to adopt them.