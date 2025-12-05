Pregnant Meghan McCain Burns Tucker Carlson for Fat Comments on His Show

Meghan McCain has hit back at conservative commentator Tucker Carlson for comments made on his podcast about her weight.

“I am aware on the most recent episode of Tucker Carlson’s show a subject of conversation with his guest was my weight - particularly how fat I am,“ McCain wrote in a Thursday X post.

The remarks were made during Carlson’s interview with far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, published on Wednesday, in which Yiannopoulos called McCain an example of her father’s “fat best friend” in a convoluted rant about John McCain’s bloodlust making him gay.

“He even bred the fat best friend,” Yiannopoulos quipped. “Is there a more ostentatious f-g hag in America than Meghan McCain? She hates herself, she’s fat, she’s crazy, she’s every gay man’s dream.”

Carlson himself did not call McCain fat, although he did laugh at Yiannopoulos’ explanation as to why McCain is “every gay man’s dream.” The British commentator telling Carlson, “They want to visit upon their female friends the cruelty they wish that they could perform on their mothers.”

McCain called out Carlson for allowing Yiannopoulos to discuss the subject in her post on X Thursday night.

“Yes, I am very fat, I’m almost 9 months pregnant with my third child. I am also very happy.” She continued, “I don’t care how many times Tucker talks about being a Christian, that is not Christian behavior to engage in such a conversation on one of the largest podcasts in the world.”

Meghan McCain hit back at Tucker Carlson for comments Milo Yiannopoulos made as a guest on his show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

“This kind of meanness to women and hypocrisy is a classic example of why the right has such a problem with women voters of my generation.” 56 percent of women aged 18-49 voted for Harris in the 2024 election, compared with the 42 percent who voted for Trump.

The former co-host of The View announced her pregnancy with husband Ben Domenech in a People exclusive in June. She then discussed the news with second lady Usha Vance on her podcast. She shares two daughters with Domenech, Clover Jade, 2, and Liberty Sage, 5.

Meghan McCain/X

McCain has previously criticized Carlson for swearing at an attendee at a Turning Point USA event in October, writing on X, “Every single thing about this is the polar opposite of how Charlie Kirk debated people who disagreed with him. Swearing at students and making a spectacle is beneath everyone.”

Yiannopoulos, a former editor at Breitbart News, has also worked for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and with far-right white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West on the latter’s short-lived presidential campaign in 2024.

Yiannopoulos disparaged Meghan McCain during his Wednesday appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show. Drew Angerer

Having previously identified himself as gay, even allying himself with the group ‘Gays for Trump’ in 2016, he now considers himself an ex-gay having undergone conversion therapy.

“Don’t feel bad for me, people have been calling me fat since I started in media at age 22. It is old, lazy, tired,” McCain’s post continued.