Pregnant Mom, 24, Found With Womb Cut Out and Genitals Mutilated in Brazil
‘MACABRE RITUAL’
A pregnant mother was found with her womb cut out and her genitals mutilated in Brazil in what local authorities fear may have been a ritual killing, according to reports. Ohana Karolin, 24, was seven months pregnant with her fourth child before her grisly killing on Wednesday. The body of the young mom from Mogi Guacu in the state of Sao Paulo was discovered by passersby. Investigators probing the case said a “macabre ritual” in which Karolin was “sacrificed” is one of the scenarios they’re considering. Karolin’s remains were identified by her ex-husband, the father of her children. Police are trying to establish if a new partner could be responsible for the horrific killing. “She met a kind of tough gang,” a friend told news site UOL. “I even moved away from her a little bit because of that. But I don't know what happened. She was really nice, she didn't have a bad time. Everyone liked her.”