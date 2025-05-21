Pregnant News Anchor’s Water Breaks Right Before Going Live

A pregnant news anchor’s water broke just before going on air Wednesday, but she managed to keep her cool throughout the ordeal. CBS6 Albany, New York anchor Olivia Jaquith, who was two days overdue, powered through the newscast as her co-anchor Julia Dunn live-streamed the saga of events on Facebook. Jaquith’s water broke at around 4:15 in the morning. “Our other top story this morning, I’m officially in early labor,” Jaquith joked on air. “I’m happy to be here, and I’ll stay on the desk for as long as I possibly can.” The anchor welcomed her first baby, a boy, with her husband Tyn, according to CBS6 Albany. “Olivia has met every stage of this journey with grace and grit. Today was no exception,” news director Stone Grissom told CBS6 Albany in a statement. He added, “Olivia’s passion for storytelling, love for her hometown, and commitment to our viewers have always been evident. We’re overjoyed to soon welcome our newest (and tiniest!) member.”

CBS 6 Albany