Pregnant Teen in ‘Imminent Danger’ After Disappearing in Texas, Police Say

Texas authorities have continued their search for Savanah Nicole Soto after the pregnant 18-year-old went missing the weekend she was set to give birth.

Soto was last seen Friday in Leon Valley, Texas and is believed to have passed her delivery date, police said in a press release.

Her disappearance “caused significant concern among her family members after missing an essential medical appointment,” police said.

Soto’s boyfriend has also been unable to be reached; Soto’s mother Gloria Cordova said in a Facebook post that he was “no good.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR alert late Christmas night that characterized Soto as being ‘in imminent danger’

“This is not like her,” Cordova told KSAT. “She was so excited to have this baby. The house was already baby-ready.”

“When I called her all morning she wasn't answering, was going straight to voicemail,” she continued. “We went to the hospital anyways. She was a no-show, and that's when I called the cops”

Police have urged anyone who may have information regarding Soto’s disappearance to contact Detective Massiatte via phone or email at 210-684-8897 and j.massiatte@leonvalleytexas.gov.