Pregnant Ukrainian Woman Caught in Mariupol Shelling Died Along With Baby, Says Doctor
HEARTBREAKING
A pregnant Ukrainian woman injured in the shelling of a maternity clinic in the besieged city of Mariupol last week died before doctors could even find out her name. The woman was photographed clutching her belly on a stretcher as she was rescued from the rubble of the clinic last Wednesday and taken to another hospital, where doctors tried for a half hour to save her and her unborn child. “Realizing she was losing her baby, medics said, she cried out to them, ‘Kill me now!’” the Associated Press reported. It said that the woman’s father and husband came to fetch her body before medics had found out her name. Another pregnant woman caught up in the same Mariupol attack gave birth next day, only to face a torrent of abuse from Russian internet trolls and government officials accusing her of staging the scene.