Pregnant Woman, 26, Shot Dead After Argument About Laser Pointers
‘ABSURD’
A young pregnant woman was shot dead after an argument about her playing with a laser pointer, authorities say. Isis LeShay Roseman, 26, and her brother were using the devices in their front yard on July 6 in Cincinnati when they were confronted by 26-year-old Tyrone Hunter. Prosecutors said Hunter left the scene after the row in which he threatened to “shoot up” Roseman’s house. He later returned and opened fire, fatally injuring Roseman, who was 16 or 17 weeks pregnant at the time, prosecutors say. They add that Hunter was out on bond from 2022 indictments, including for felonious assault and improper discharge of a firearm at the time of the shooting. “This is absurd. Criminals must be kept off the streets and remain accountable for their crimes,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said in a statement. “This guy took two lives by killing a pregnant victim while out on a $10,000 bond.” Hunter now faces two counts of murder and other charges.