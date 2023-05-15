‘Pregnant’ Woman Delivers Cocaine After Police Traffic Stop

Read it at Facebook
A woman pulled over during a traffic stop in South Carolina went into premature labor—and delivered a pile of cocaine, police said. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says it stopped a car on Interstate 85 and found inside a man and woman who appeared to be heavily pregnant. Deputies asked when the baby was due, and the couple have conflicting answers. As the deputies dug deeper, the woman made a run for it, and 1,500 grams of cocaine fell from a rubber prosthetic belly, police said. She and the man were charged with trafficking.