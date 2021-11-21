Pregnant Woman Gunned Down in Philly After Her Own Baby Shower

A pregnant woman unloading her baby shower gifts was gunned down on the street in Philadelphia this weekend, leaving neighbors shocked and police officials furious.

“The person that did this couldn’t be more cowardly,” Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told reporters, decrying the epidemic of gun violence.

There have been 493 homicides in Philadelphia this year—a 12 percent increase over 2020 and closing in on the record of 500.

“The city as a whole is doing what we can,” Coulter insisted. “We can’t stop people who are intent on shooting somebody. ”

The 32-year-old victim, who was seven months pregnant, had just returned home from her shower Saturday night and was bringing the presents from a Kia Soul to the house.

“Gunshots were heard,” Coulter said. “There was an officer several blocks away who heard the shots. When they came here they discovered her shot several times.”

The woman had wounds to her head and stomach. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, along with the fetus. There were reportedly nearly a dozen shots fired.

“When I look at this situation, it looks like someone was targeting her and looking for her,” Coulter said.

The woman’s name was not released, but neighbor Tom McDonald told 6ABC that she was “a nice person, up and down the street.”

“Enough is enough,” McDonald said. “It’s time for the city to do something.”

Coulter said police have gotten a record number of guns off the streets of Philly, but more needs to be done.

“We need everybody in the city—including elected officials, police officers, and every person that lives in every home in Philadelphia—to get as angry as they can about this and to be outraged. This should never happen and this is happening all too frequently,” she said.