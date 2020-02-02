Pregnant Woman Killed, Baby Survives in Milwaukee Shooting: Police
A gunman in a passing car opened fire outside of a Milwaukee supper club on Saturday, killing a pregnant mother whose baby was delivered by doctors via an emergency cesarean section, authorities said. The mother of five, Annie Sandifer, was on board a party bus that was parked outside the venue when a gunman fired five or six shots. Sandifer was rushed to Ascension St. Joseph hospital, where doctors delivered her baby just 26 weeks into the pregnancy, police said. The baby was in stable condition, but it was born very premature. Family described the 35-year-old mother of five as a loving, giving mother at a Saturday evening vigil, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. “She did everything, like a mother should,” said Sandifer’s cousin, Kisha Ducksworth. “She went out of her way for her kids.” Police said Sunday that they had not arrested anyone yet and it remained unclear whether the bus was the intended target of the attack.