Police Reveal Findings of Riley Strain’s Preliminary Autopsy Report
‘ACCIDENTAL’
A preliminary autopsy for Riley Strain over the weekend showed no signs his death was related to foul play, the Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Kris Mumford said Monday. Instead, Mumford told The Daily Beast in an email that Strain’s death “continues to appear accidental” with “no foul play-related trauma” found. That update bolsters the theory that the University of Missouri senior, 22, fell into the Cumberland River after a night drinking with his fraternity brothers in Nashville on March 8. Mumford said that deputies personally attended Strain’s autopsy to ensure there was nothing about his death that may be suspicious, but that an official cause of death won’t be released until “all testing is back.” The 6-foot-7 finance major’s body was found by a work crew in the Cumberland River on Friday morning, ending a fervent weeks-long search for him that included dozens of volunteers and police poring over footage from hundreds of security cameras. A GoFundMe for Strain’s family had raised $76,000 by Monday morning.