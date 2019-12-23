Premier League Soccer Fans Warned 3 Times About Racist Abuse

Read it at AP
English Premier League soccer set a shameful record on Sunday: An announcer had to warn fans three times to stop showering a black player with racist abuse. Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger later took to Twitter to condemn the monkey noises aimed at him after Tottenham’s Son Heung-min was sent off following a clash with him. “It’s just such a shame that racism still exists in 2019,” Rüdiger wrote. “When will this nonsense stop?” The Professional Footballers’ Association called for a government investigation into racism in the sport.