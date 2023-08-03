Fencing Goes Up Around D.C. Court Ahead of Donald Trump Arraignment
SECURITY!
Ahead of Donald Trump’s scheduled arraignment in Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon, fencing went up around the E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse Wednesday night. By 10:00 p.m., construction workers with neon yellow vests had surrounded about half of the perimeter of the courthouse with four-foot-tall bike rack-styled fences. Overseeing the fence being laid out were a handful of uniformed Department of Homeland Security police officers. Trump’s expected arraignment is slated to begin at 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The fences are one of a number of measures to be implemented to welcome the former president’s arrival. The D.C. Police Department told The Washington Post that “rolling road closures and short-term traffic implications,” were also expected, in addition to parking restrictions.