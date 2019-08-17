CHEAT SHEET
Columbia Wants to Help You Bridge the Summer/Fall Gap With 60% Off More Than a Dozen Styles
Weather’s crazy, of course, so even as we enter the transition from summer into fall, there will be strange and unexpected dips and peaks in both directions. To help you prepare for all of that, Columbia is running a 60% off sale on more than 30 transition-ready pieces of apparel, from footwear to outerwear. Use code SAVE60 to apply the 60% off discount at checkout (note: It will replace any existing discounts). And there are some great options in this sale so best not wait too long to see what’s in store. The Women’s Pinnacle Peak Twill Jacket is a great example of combining high style with high function. Stretchy and designed for all-day comfort, this lightweight jacket will keep you comfortable as the weather transitions and stylish enough to leave it outside and enter any situation. Or get yourself a pair of the Men's Wayfinder 2-Strap Sandals. They’re stylish enough to keep wearing when your shorts turn to pants and but your toes still yearn for fresh and open air. Coined as go-everywhere sandals, they’re designed to support your feet with plush cushioning and their two-part midsole and traction-forward bottoms will keep you grounded. And speaking of shorts and pants, why not have it both ways. The highly-rated Men's Silver Ridge Convertible Pant let you decide which of the two styles you want to adorn today. Moisture-wicking and slightly stretchy, the pants have built-in UPF 50+ to help protect your legs from the sun. For versatility that’s hard to match, get a pair of pants that can be, well, undone. This sale has some solid upgrades and the savings are real so don’t wait too long since these options won’t last long. | Shop at Columbia >
