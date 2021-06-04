Prepper Busted With 32 Bombs—and Rants About ‘Antifa’

When police showed up at Paul William Ryan’s property in Arizona, they found 32 pipe bombs. Ryan warned them they’d find some of his writings about antifa, survivalism, and “corruption.”

Court documents obtained by The Daily Beast show that the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in Phoenix obtained a search warrant for Ryan’s phone numbers and mobile data after local police found dozens of explosive devices on his property in March.

Ryan’s alleged pipe bomb collection and political rants came to the attention of the feds because of an argument over money at his property in Vernon, according to court records. Federal agents wrote that Ryan fell out with two men, described as “ranch hands,” after he raised the rent on the trailer space leased to them. The rent hike prompted the two men to leave and when one went looking to recover a tool he had loaned Ryan, he claimed to have seen pipe bombs stashed in ammunition cans inside Ryan’s trailer and quickly phoned the police, according to an affidavit.