Belarus President Says Ukrainian Missiles Intercepted
Though he didn’t provide any evidence, state-run media reported Saturday that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said the territory intercepted Ukrainian missile strikes three days ago. “They are provoking us. I have to tell you, three days ago, maybe a bit more, an attempt to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory was made from the territory of Ukraine,” Lukashenko reportedly said. “But, thank God, the Pantsir anti-aircraft systems managed to intercept all the missiles launched by Ukrainian armed forces.” He said he doesn’t desire war with Ukraine, but wouldn’t hesitate to defend Belarus if prompted to. The Ukrainian military didn’t respond to Reuters’ request for comment.