Biden Addresses Racial Inequity With Executive Order
’LIFTED UP’
President Joe Biden enacted a second executive order on racial equity Thursday as part of an effort to remove systematic barriers affecting people of color. The order, called Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government, requires agencies to draft up an Equity Action Plan to examine barriers to success for people of color, offer solutions, improve community engagement, hold meetings with communities of color to identify new opportunities, and appoint leaders to oversee the efforts. “It is imperative to reject the narrow, cramped view of American opportunity as a zero-sum game,” Biden said in a statement, according to The Hill. “When any person or community is denied freedom, dignity, and prosperity, our entire Nation is held back. But when we lift each other up, we are all lifted up.”