Biden Backs Filibuster Exception on Protecting Abortion Rights
President Biden on Thursday said the Senate should make an exception to the 60-vote filibuster in order for abortion rights to be codified after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Speaking at a NATO summit press conference in Spain, Biden called the recent ruling “outrageous.” “The most important thing to be clear about is I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure the Congress votes to do that,” he added. “And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, it should be we provide an exception for this, requiring an exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision.”