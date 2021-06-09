Biden Admin Kills Trump’s Attempt to Ban TikTok, Will Conduct Own Probe
President Joe Biden has made a trend of reversing his predecessor’s executive orders, and that now includes one involving TikTok. The White House has nixed orders banning TikTok and the Chinese messaging app WeChat, the Associated Press reports. Instead, the Commerce Department will conduct its own analysis of any security threats apps from China may pose and will provide recommendations on how people can protect their data from hackers and foreign governments. The move comes almost a year after then President Donald Trump stoked a battle with the app, claiming it posed a national security risk. His executive order, titled “Executive Order on Addressing The Threat Posed by TikTok,” never went into effect—a federal judge barred the ban hours before it was supposed to kick in and said Trump overstepped his authority.