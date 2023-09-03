CHEAT SHEET
President Biden Has Been Briefed on Burning Man Chaos
President Joe Biden said Sunday that he had been briefed on the ongoing crisis at the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada. Biden was in Delaware when he was asked if he had heard the news that more than 70,000 people had been stranded at the festival over the weekend due to heavy rainfall, trapping attendees in the flooding and mud. “We’re in touch with the local people,” he said, while adding he was focused on getting everyone out. He said he had been briefed on a confirmed death at the event but was unaware of the cause. With vehicles unable to move in the sticky conditions, some festivalgoers made a six-mile trek on foot to leave the campgrounds safely. Meanwhile, others are still trapped with limited resources.