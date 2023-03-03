President Biden Has Skin Cancer Removed From Chest

President Joe Biden had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest last month, White House Physician Kevin C. O’Connor announced in a letter released Friday.

The letter said O’Connor spotted the lesion, which a biopsy later revealed was basal cell carcinoma, during a health assessment on Feb. 16.

A procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center followed and the cancerous tissue was “successfully removed.”

O’Connor wrote that “no further treatment is required.”

The physician said Biden, 80, has “healed nicely” but will remain under dermatologic surveillance.

O’Connor noted that basal cell carcinoma does not spread in the way more serious skin cancers, like melanoma, are known to do.

In his Feb. 16 summary of the president’s health, O’Connor said Biden had “several” similar procedures done to remove cancerous lesions prior to becoming president.

The physician added that Biden was “healthy, vigorous” and “fit” to lead the country.