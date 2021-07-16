Biden Nixes Showerhead Rule Trump Was Weirdly Obsessed With
THOUGHTS & PRAYERS
Former President Donald Trump called for a change in showerhead rules while in office, whining last July that he wasn’t getting enough water pressure to maintain his “perfect” hair. But President Joe Biden’s Energy Department is now ditching the rule that allowed showerheads to dispense more water, appeasing those who criticized the change as wasteful. A 2013 policy said that a showerhead could only dispense 2.5 gallons of water per minute in total, no matter how many nozzles it had. Trump’s proposed change, introduced last August, allowed each individual nozzle to spray up to 2.5 gallons. “As many parts of America experience historic droughts, this commonsense proposal means consumers can purchase showerheads that conserve water and save them money on their utility bills,” Kelly Speakes-Backman, an acting assistant secretary for the Energy Department, said.
Trump had previous complained that “you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out. So what do you do? Because my hair—I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect.”