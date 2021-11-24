CHEAT SHEET
Biden Nominates Shalanda Young as First Black Woman to Lead White House Budget Office
President Joe Biden has named Shalanda Young as his nominee for the Office of Management and Budget director, promoting her to the role after she spent months serving in an acting capacity. Biden announced his decision through a video posted on Twitter, along with the nomination of Nani Coloretti as deputy director. “In her eight months as acting director of OMB, she’s continued to impress me and congressional leaders as well,” he said about Young’s nomination. If confirmed by the Senate, Young will be the first Black woman to hold the role, and Biden’s second nomination for it; Neera Tanden was Biden’s original choice, but her nomination was soured by angry tweets she lobbed toward lawmakers.