President Biden To Join Ukraine NATO Summit in Brussels Next Week
DIPLOMACY TALKS
President Joe Biden will be heading overseas to a NATO summit in Brussels next week to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion into Ukraine, which has been dubbed the largest assault on a European nation since World War II. “We will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defense,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote in a tweet. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed Biden’s attendance and noted that “his goal is to meet in person face-to-face and talk about and assess where we are at this point in the conflict.” Currently, the refugee total is exceeding 3 million, but Russia has yet to capture any of Ukraine’s 10 largest cities. Russian president Vladimir Putin has tried to spin his invasion of neighboring Ukraine as a “special military operation” meant to “denazify” and demilitarize.