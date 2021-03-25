Biden Sets New Goal: 200 Million Vaccinations in His First 100 Days

President Joe Biden wants to administer 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine within his first 100 days of taking office—a bold goal after his administration met its initial target ahead of schedule. Biden initially pledged to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days, but that was achieved in 58 days of assuming office, he said during his first presidential press conference on Thursday. “I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal,” Biden said. “But no other country in the world has even come close—not even close—to what we’re doing. I believe we can do it.”