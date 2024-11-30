President Biden’s Black Friday Purchase Sparks Outrage
President Joe Biden caused a stir while doing some Black Friday shopping at a Nantucket bookstore. The outgoing president was spotted leaving the store with a book about the modern history of Palestinian “resistance” titled, The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance 1917-2017. Written by Columbia University professor emeritus and renowned Palestinian-American historian Rashid Khalidi, the book asserts that the modern history of Palestine “resistance” can “best be understood” as a “colonial war” to force an indigenous population “to relinquish their homeland to another people against their will.” Biden’s viral photo comes on the heels of a US-brokered cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel announced Nov. 26 following months of criticism over de-escalation efforts. Biden declared, “The fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end.” Although it is unclear whether Biden purchased the book for himself, Khalidi was less than impressed to see his book with the president. “Four years too late,” the author told the New York Post. Online, the photo was also politically panned. “Well that’s a bit late in the game to go through a tutorial,” wrote one X user.
