CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    President Biden’s Colonoscopy Turns Up Tiny Benign Polyp

    ALL GOOD

    Tom Sykes

    Royalist Correspondent

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Joe Biden’s colonoscopy last week found that the president had a benign but potentially pre-cancerous polyp, his physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor has said. O’Connor said the routine procedure conducted under general anesthetic turned up a single 3-millimeter polyp which tests had shown to be a slow growing tubular adenoma. Biden had a similar lesion removed 13 years ago. Biden, 79, handed over presidential power to Kamala Harris for 85 minutes last week when he went under anesthesia. The doctor said Biden was “fit to successfully execute the duties of the president” but added that he wanted to further investigate an “increasing frequency and severity of ‘throat clearing’ and coughing during speaking engagements” and his walking style, which, he said, was “perceptibly stiffer and less fluid than it was a year or so ago.” Biden was advised to have another colonoscopy in 7 to 10 years.

    Read it at CNN