Trump, 79, Cooks Up Cringey New Nickname in Bonkers All-Caps Rant

President Donald Trump just coined a bizarre new nickname for himself in a strange tirade on Truth Social.

“The USA markets just hit another ALL TIME HIGH—ALL OF THEM!!!” the 79-year-old president posted early Tuesday morning. “THANK YOU YOU MISTER TARIFF!!!”

It was not immediately clear whether Trump, an advocate of trade levies on enemy and ally alike, was referring to himself in the third person or perhaps the personification of his tariffs.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

But the White House soon eliminated any ambiguity by posting an AI-generated image to go with the president’s new moniker. The image of Trump as “Mr. Tariff,” appeared to take inspiration from Mr. Clean cleaning products, flaunting a much younger, more muscular depiction of the president.

The White House shared this image to go along with the president's new nickname for himself. X/White House

“PRAY THAT THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT ALLOWS OUR COUNTRY TO CONTINUE ITS UNPRECEDENTED MARCH TOWARD UNPARALLELED GREATNESS!” Trump continued in his original post. “BOTH OUR NATIONAL AND FINANCIAL SECURITY HAVE NEVER BEEN STRONGER!”

While U.S. stock markets may have opened the new year on a strong note, with major indexes registering gains and the Dow closing Monday at one of its highest levels on record, there is little evidence to date that tariffs have been the primary driver of market strength.

There's little to indicate recent market upticks have anything to do with Trump's tariffs. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Other real-world economic indicators, meanwhile, show signs of mounting fiscal weaknesses not otherwise reflected in equity prices.

According to the latest monthly survey by The Conference Board, a business research non-profit, consumer confidence—widely regarded as a bellwether for household spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. GDP—dropped to 89.1 in December 2025, its lowest level in eight months and well below the baseline of 100 that indicates optimism.

Broader growth data has added to the unease. A November survey of Forecaster by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia projected about 1.9 percent real GDP growth for 2025, down on about 2.8 percent in 2024.

More than two-thirds of Americans now believe a recession is likely within the next year, underscoring deep anxiety about jobs and finances, per a December poll by the Guardian.