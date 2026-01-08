Trump, 79, Demands Mass Arrests in Morning Rage Post

Donald Trump has called for mass arrests among Minnesota’s Somali community as the state reels from the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old U.S. citizen by a federal immigration agent.

“Arrest them all. They are criminals!!!” the president wrote on Truth Social early Thursday, linking to a story by right-wing outlet Just the News about cash transfers to Somalia from the Minneapolis airport.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The Trump-friendly platform cited statistics from Homeland Security that purportedly showed “the cash moved overseas in luggage by Somali couriers from the Minneapolis airport was 10 to 100 times larger than the total foreign exodus of money at other larger American airports the last two years.”

The report called this “substantially abnormal” and said it “should have raised red flags during the Biden administration.”

Trump's renewed attacks on Minnesota's Somali community follow after the shooting of a woman by an ICE agent sent in to carry out immigration raids in Minneapolis, home to the United States' largest Somali community. Facebook

Trump’s post comes just a day after Renee Nicole Good was shot dead in Minneapolis by an ICE agent sent to carry out immigration raids in the city, home to the largest Somali community in the United States.

The president has repeatedly attacked that same community over the past several months, describing Somalia as “filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime” and those of Somali descent as “garbage.”

Those attacks began to spiral outward across the MAGA movement after pro-Trump content creator Nick Shirley posted a video in December alleging widespread fraud centered on Somali-run daycare centers in Minnesota, claiming they have received millions in government funding while providing little to no services.

His claims were quickly picked up and amplified by Trump allies, including Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk, with FBI Director Kash Patel announcing the diversion of fresh investigative resources to Minnesota to further probe the allegations.