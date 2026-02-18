Donald Trump has issued a warning as vague as it is sinister about this year’s battle for control of the House and Senate.

“Crooked Elections cannot be allowed in the U.S.A.,” the 79-year-old president posted on Truth Social just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

His declaration came in response to a clip from Dan Bongino’s podcast, in which the former FBI deputy director interviewed John Solomon, founder of pro-Trump outlet Just the News.

Trump issued a vague warning ahead of this year's crucial midterm elections. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Solomon addressed the GOP’s ongoing efforts to pass its “Save America” bill, currently before the Senate, which would introduce restrictions slammed by critics as likely to disenfranchise or otherwise make participation harder for many Democratic voters at November’s midterm elections.

“I think Donald Trump is going to change the narrative in America,” the MAGA pundit said. “I think he is going to change some senators’ minds.”

The president has repeatedly threatened to "nationalize" those polls. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Solomon further predicted the president will “start revealing some of the intelligence that was kept from the American people” about supposed interference in the 2020 presidential election.

A minute later, Trump shared a digitally altered image of himself with white lights blazing from his eyes and the caption, “I WILL BE THE ONE TO SHUT IT DOWN.”

He also posted a link to an article in which Georgia state Sen. Greg Dolezal told reporters: “It is time for the state to step in before the 2026 general election to ensure that we can have a free and fair election.”

Trump has repeatedly pushed baseless claims that nefarious powers intervened in the 2020 vote to thwart his re-election campaign and deliver victory for Joe Biden.

He also shared an article containing comments from a Republican official about state intervention in midterm polls. Donald Trump/Truth Social

In fact, Biden won with a 56.9 percent share of the electoral college and 51.3 percent of the national popular vote.

Since assuming office for the second time last year, Trump has launched a concerted campaign to root out and punish those he believes to be responsible for “stealing” the election.

Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Scott Eisen/Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Much of the responsibility for those efforts has fallen to his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard is understood to have held conversations with foreign representatives about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of electoral interference, and is said to be preparing a report on her findings.

Trump has charged Gabbard with proving his bogus claims of electoral interference. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Having otherwise found herself largely sidelined from major Cabinet decisions since her appointment last year, she was spotted late last month attending an FBI raid at an election facility in Fulton County, Georgia.

Trump previously faced criminal charges in the county, which has long served as a centerpiece for MAGA election conspiracy theories, over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 vote.

Gabbard raised eyebrows by turning up up at an FBI raid on an electoral facility in Fulton County, Georgia. AP

Federal agents removed ballots, voting machine tapes, voter rolls, and other records from the facility.

Trump is meanwhile reported to have also discussed the possibility of executive orders on voting ahead of this year’s midterm elections, in which polls currently forecast a strong performance for Democratic and independent candidates.

Over the past several weeks, he has repeatedly threatened to “nationalize” elections, while offering scant detail on what such a move would entail.

Latest surveys suggest around 60 percent of voters say they have little faith that ballots at this year’s polls will be counted fairly.