Trump, 79, Totally Loses It at Republican Being Mean About His War

President Donald Trump is going all-out in his crusade to unseat one of the few members of his own party to have bucked his second-term agenda.

“I predict that ‘Representative’ Thomas Massie will go down as the WORST Republican Congressman in the long and fabled history of the United States Congress,” the president posted on Truth Social.

Trump is headed to Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, where Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL, is running with the president’s endorsement against Massie in the Republican primary.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Massie has proven a near-constant thorn in Trump’s side during the president’s second stint in the White House. He has vocally opposed the war in Iran, launched by Trump on February 28, arguing “the only winners in [the U.S.] are defense company shareholders” and asserting the president “can’t even give us a straight answer” as to why he started the conflict.

The Kentucky Congressman also last year voted against Trump’s spending proposals, and spearheaded successful Congressional efforts to force the release of fresh documents on the crimes of late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie has opposed Trump on everything from Iran to Epstein. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Trump, who has faced intense scrutiny of his historic friendship with Epstein, has previously slammed Massie as a “moron,” “lightweight” and “loser.” He described the Kentucky Rep. in his Wednesday post as “even worse” than other Congressional critics, including “Crazy Liz Chaney [sic], Cryin’ Adam Zinzinger, and Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown. (Remember, Green turns to Brown under stress!).”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, formerly one of the president’s staunchest supporters in the House, resigned from Congress earlier this year over disillusionment with Trump’s handling of the Epstein files release, which she had joined Massie in lobbying for. The president has previously explained his joke about her name refers to the fact that grass turns brown in the sun.

“They are all misfits and losers, but Massie, who is running against a Great American Patriot in the Kentucky Primary, will hopefully lose BIG,” Trump raged on Wednesday.

Massie, for his part, appears unfazed by the president’s continued anger. “People support Trump, but they also support what he campaigned on,” the Congressman told NBC News. “When people support me, they’re supporting the things that Trump campaigned on actually getting done.”