Trump, 79, Wants to Know If You Think He Should Quit

Donald Trump says if people are nice enough about it, he might abandon his scandal-plagued second stint at the White House for a return to his glory days as a star of the small screen.

“Tell me what you think of my ‘Master of Ceremony’ abilities,” the former reality TV star wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday ahead of a scheduled broadcast of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, which he says he hosted earlier this month “at the request of the Board, and just about everybody else in America.”

“If really good, would you like me to leave the presidency in order to make ‘hosting’ a full time job?” he added.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

The latest polls suggest more than six in ten would say a resounding “yes,” with his current approval ratings hovering at a meager 36 percent.

It’s not the first time the president has appeared anxious about his hosting chops, suggesting ahead of the Kennedy Center ceremony only a few weeks ago that “if I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don’t think I should be president.”

Trump's second stint in the White House has been marred by scandal from day one. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

He’s proven decidedly less fretful about his day job, claiming in a furious 18-minute address to the nation last week that his leadership has brought “more positive change to Washington than any administration in American history.”

Critics of that assessment have pointed to the accelerating erosion of democratic norms over the past eleven months, most notably in the White House’s respect for the rule of law, press freedoms, and institutional accountability.

MAGA’s nationwide deportation drive has meanwhile been described as an all-out assault on fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution, with Trump’s erratic foreign policy decisions further blamed for undermining U.S. credibility on the world stage.

By almost all objective metrics of fiscal performance, the economy is also showing signs of intense and increasing strain, as the president’s family and their inner circle stand accused of leveraging political access to rapidly expand their already vast wealth.