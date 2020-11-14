Trump Taps Giuliani to Lead Election Lawsuits After Disastrous Day of Losses
OH, GREAT
President Donald Trump has appointed his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to lead election fraud lawsuits and public communications after a disastrous day of losses on Friday, according to The New York Times. Multiple lawsuits were thrown out or abandoned on Friday, including Arizona’s Sharpie case, a Michigan lawsuit by a pair of GOP poll watchers, and six combined legal actions in Pennsylvania. But, as The Daily Beast reported on Friday, the Trump campaign is still filing lawsuits to see if anything sticks. Some of Trump’s advisers have reportedly told him that he has little chance of overturning the election result but he and Giuliani have remained persistent that the election has been stolen. Giuliani has not had much success moving the needle so far. At a bizarre press conference in front of a Philly landscaping business last week, he alleged there was strong evidence of voter fraud but wheeled out a convicted sex offender to back up his claims.