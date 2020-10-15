Trump Rips Gov. Whitmer—Again—as 14th Suspect Charged in Kidnap Plot

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday, calling the Democratic lawmaker a “dictator” as authorities announced charges against a 14th suspect in the thwarted plot to kidnap her and violently overthrow the government.

“Michigan, she has to open up. [Whitmer] wants to be a dictator in Michigan and the people can’t stand her,” Trump said Thursday in a FOX Business interview. Blasting Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies, he insisted people “want to get back to work.”

The president has repeatedly attacked Whitmer even after authorities announced last week charges against more than a dozen individuals who allegedly conspired to kidnap the state leader and put her on trial for “treason” in a “secure location” in Wisconsin.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office on Thursday confirmed to The Daily Beast that another individual has been hit with state charges, along with the seven men charged last week who were tied to a militia group called Wolverine Watchmen. Six other men were charged by the feds for allegedly conspiring with a local militia group to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home before Election Day

In total, 14 suspects have been charged for their roles in the alleged kidnapping plot—which included tactical training with at least one local militia and several unsuccessful attempts to make bombs. The group also discussed attacking the state Capitol building and storming a police facility as part of their broader mission to “instigate a civil war.”

“There has been a disturbing increase in anti-government rhetoric and the re-emergence of groups that embrace extremist ideologies,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said last Thursday. “This is more than just political disagreement or passionate advocacy, some of these groups’ mission is simply to create chaos and inflict harm upon others.”

On Tuesday, FBI Special Agent Richard Trask revealed that the men facing federal charges also discussed “taking out” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam during a June meeting in Ohio. During the meeting, the group discussed their outrage at the two Democratic governors’ decisions to lock down their states and discussed ways they could take matters into their own hands.

“They discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders,” Trask said, adding that the meeting brought together militias from at least four states.

On Thursday, Northam condemned Trump’s rhetoric, which he said is “emboldening” white supremacists.

After the charges were announced last week, Whitmer also took aim at President Donald Trump for refusing to denounce hate groups, “sowing distrust,” and “giving comfort for those who spread fear and division.”

“When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage, fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit,” Whitmer said. “Hatred, bigotry, and violence have no place in the great state of Michigan.”

Trump was quick to respond to Whitmer’s criticism on Oct. 8, firing off a series of rage-filled tweets criticizing the Michigan official’s tenure in office and her decision to lock down the state to combat the pandemic. Jason Miller, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign, also attacked Whitmer during a Fox News interview, stating that if the Michigan governor wants to talk about hate she should “look in the mirror” because she has “such hatred in her heart” for the president.