Trump Cancels Election Night Party at Trump International Hotel
CHANGE IN PLANS?
In the final few days before the big day, President Donald Trump has canceled his planned appearance at his nearby Trump International Hotel for an Election Night party and will instead probably stick around at the White House, The New York Times reports. The reason as to why Trump made this quick switch is uncertain, although he has been frequently criticized for mixing his personal business with his presidency. The Trump campaign, which hasn’t been doing so well financially, would have had to pay for the event and presumably make social-distancing accommodations considering that the COVID-19 pandemic is again spiking across the nation as well. “November 3rd will go down in history as the night we won FOUR MORE YEARS,” Trump wrote in the initial invitation to fundraisers that was sent out. “It will be absolutely EPIC, and the only thing that could make it better is having YOU there. Join us on Election Night.”