Trump Cries Snub Before He Can Even Lose the Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump is already groaning that the Nobel Committee is going to give him the cold shoulder during its Peace Prize announcement on Friday.

In a fundraising email asking for signatures—and a link to donate—Trump’s campaign warned his supporters that “radical global elites and fake news media will NEVER give President Trump the credit he deserves.”

MediasTouch News

The email, which has “President Trump has earned this” in the subject line, includes a link asking people to “Add your name today” to the president’s own petition.

Despite Trump’s affinity for gold, the email stated that this campaign “isn’t just about a medal,” which is awarded to the winner chosen by a five-member committee.

MediasTouch News

Trump’s campaign also called out former President Barack Obama “for doing NOTHING” to win the prize in 2009.

Despite the controversy surrounding Obama winning the award early in his presidency, the Nobel Committee said Obama earned the prize “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

Obama, following up on his 2008 campaign promise, gave a speech in June 2009 in Cairo, titled “A New Beginning,” eyeing a fresh start to Bush-era relations with the Middle East.

Former President Barack Obama, then 48, smiles with his diploma and gold medal during the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s constant public statements about deserving the prestigious award are crushing his ambitions, according to the deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Asle Toje.

“Some candidates push for it really hard and we do not like it,” Toje told Reuters.

In addition, his campaign’s email declared that he’s “making GLOBAL PEACE a reality,” further echoing his dubious claim of ending seven global conflicts.

Retweet if you believe @realDonaldTrump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 9, 2025

The president’s middle son, Eric Trump, posted Thursday on X his own petition of sorts to get his dad the esteemed award.

He asked people to “retweet” his post if they believe President Trump deserves the prize.

Despite Trump’s rushed Israel-Hamas peace deal just two days before the laureate announcement, Polymarket has the odds of him winning the Nobel Peace Prize at 5 percent as of Thursday.