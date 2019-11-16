CHECK UP
President Donald Trump Has Begun ‘Portions’ of Annual Physical Exam At Walter Reed: WH
President Donald Trump is “taking advantage of a free weekend” and began “portions” of his annual physical exam on Saturday, according to the White House. Trump, 73, arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland in an unannounced visit on Saturday afternoon, three months before his anticipated February appointment. “Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to CNN.
This is the first annual physical exam Trump has had without previously announcing it ahead of time and noting in his daily public schedule. At Trump’s last full physical exam at Walter Reed in February, the president weighed 243 pounds, blood pressure was measured as 118/80, and results showed he had increased his daily dose a medication to treat high cholesterol. Despite the changes, Trump was deemed to be “very good health overall.”