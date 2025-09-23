Donald Trump’s overall approval ratings are as abysmal as they were back in July, but now even his handling of key campaign issues is also taking a pounding. Latest polls show that since the beginning of September, net approval stands at -3.4 percent on immigration, -14.1 percent on the economy, -18.9 percent on trade, and -30.4 percent on inflation. Grim results, given that immigration and the economy polled as two of his most significant leads against Kamala Harris last year. “In fact, approval of how Trump is handling inflation has fallen so rapidly that I’ve had to extend the y-axis on our issue approval chart below -30,” wrote Nate Silver, the statistician and analyst who collated the latest results. While the president himself has proven uncharacteristically mute on his ratings over the past few months, he’s been known to lash out at numbers he doesn’t like in the past. “They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it,” he seethed in a Truth Social post against pollsters over some poor-looking results back in April. “THEY ARE SICK.”