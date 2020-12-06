President Donald Trump Loves Disastrous Ballot Witness Melissa Carone
BIGGEST FAN
Rudy Giuliani star witness Melissa Carone, an IT contractor for Dominion Voting Systems, has won the support of the president of the United States—despite testimony about Michigan voting questions that drew audible sneers from the Senate Oversight Committee in that state, and a parody on Saturday Night Live.
Trump tweeted, “Melissa is great,” on a retweet of a recap of her testimony posted by journalist Kyle Becker in which he quoted Carone. “What I witnessed at the TCF center was complete f****.” Carone’s testimony inspired the SNL cold open by Cecily Strong in which she portrayed Carone as being more than a little tipsy. “Even though it’s a fraudulent erection, it can still get you pregnant,” Strong’s version of Carone said during the skit.