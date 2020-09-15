Trump Praised Mail-In Voting in 2000 NYT Op-Ed
‘REFRESHINGLY DEMOCRATIC’
When President Donald Trump briefly ran for president as a Reform Party candidate in 2000, the baseless conspiracies he’d later spew regarding mail-in voting didn’t seem to be in his vocabulary. In fact, Salon reports that he penned a New York Times opinion piece in which he described the voting method as “refreshingly democratic” and one of the main reasons why he’d run for office. “The Reform Party was my chosen vehicle because its nomination process does not involve a long string of early primaries, but instead culminates in one national primary conducted by mail and e-mail in August,” Trump wrote. But in his 2020 campaign for re-election, Trump has constantly attacked mail-in-voting, claiming that it’s susceptible to foreign interference and fraud, and will lead to “the most rigged election in history.” In the 20-year-old op-ed, Trump denounced far-right and far-left candidates, and explained his reason for eventually leaving the Reform Party.