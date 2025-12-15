Trump Rages at Dumpster Fire Economy Ratings With Image of Literal Dumpster Fire

President Donald Trump is rage-posting through a devastating downward turn in the polls by clogging up his feed with dubious assurances it’s all the Democratic Party’s fault.

In a series of reposts on Truth Social on Monday, he appeared to rely on weeks-old posts from random social media users to prop up his own alternative reality.

“President Trump is trying his damndest to clean up this country,” read one post from an account named WomenForTrump, shared to the president’s timeline on Truth Social. “The Democrats are trying their damnedest to stop him.”

“The Biden/Harris regime spent four years carpet bombing American consumers with inflation,” another shared post said. “Now, in a BIG Lie layup ahead of the midterms, Democrats and their Leftmedia publicists are blame-shifting the ‘affordability’ issue to Trump.”

Truth Social/Donald Trump

A third post simply featured a rendering of a literal dumpster fire with the year 2020 emblazoned on the side.

By almost all metrics, the economy is not doing well under the second MAGA administration. GDP growth has almost halved against 2024 amid the president’s trade war with enemy and ally alike, with the labor market taking repeated poundings as unemployment rises to 4.3 percent nationwide.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

With the consumer price index at 3 percent, inflation remains persistently high, with the soaring cost of essentials like energy, utilities and groceries understood to be hitting lower- and middle-income families hardest.

Almost half of Americans believe the current cost-of-living crisis is the worst they’ve ever seen, according to the latest polls, with one survey in November suggesting as many as 60 percent of respondents disapprove of the president’s economic leadership.

Trump, for the most part, has responded to these concerns by shrugging them off as nothing more than a Democratic “hoax.”

In a rare moment of candidness, however, he did concede in a Sunday interview with The Wall Street Journal that voters appear to be having a hard time buying into his claim that he “created the greatest economy in history.”

But even then, he suggested his economic prowess was just too sophisticated for ordinary voters to understand.